Lee Financial Co Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

