Lee Financial Co Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

TXN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

