LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($112.20) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €67.80 ($67.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.53 and its 200 day moving average is €78.99. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($98.50).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

