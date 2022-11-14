LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 47,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,316,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

