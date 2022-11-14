Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $276,246.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,249,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $637.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

