Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.39 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $47.39 million and $345,917.32 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,892,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

