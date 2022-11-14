Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $47.00 million and $461,829.73 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003389 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,893,866 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.