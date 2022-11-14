Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

