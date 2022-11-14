Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 88,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The stock has a market cap of $391.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

