Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Shares of SMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,388. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.