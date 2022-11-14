Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

RCI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.94. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.