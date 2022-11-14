Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.43. 92,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

