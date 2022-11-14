Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. 26,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,296. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

