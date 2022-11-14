Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is set to post its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. On average, analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

