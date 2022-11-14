Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,653,000 after purchasing an additional 355,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.07. 9,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,020. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

