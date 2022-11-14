Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,711 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.48. 12,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.