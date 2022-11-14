Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.57. 20,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,881. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.