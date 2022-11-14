Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $224.04. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

