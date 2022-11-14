Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $156.55. 39,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.