Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,267,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

