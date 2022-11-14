Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 1.5 %
Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
