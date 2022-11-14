Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.