Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lumos Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

