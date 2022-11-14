Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUMO traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.