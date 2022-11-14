Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 135,033 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $327,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,382 shares of company stock worth $15,407,595. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The company has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

