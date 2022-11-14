Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 861,793 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.96% of onsemi worth $426,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in onsemi by 61.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 604.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.0% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,402,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,394,000 after purchasing an additional 314,057 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 24.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

onsemi stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. 254,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

