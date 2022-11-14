Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $285.72 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $285,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.54. 8,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

