Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $360.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $360,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 157,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

