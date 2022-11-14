Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $799.29 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977,895 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.31% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $799,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

