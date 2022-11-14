Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Barrick Gold worth $347,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,035. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

