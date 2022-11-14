Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 274,282 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.08% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $272,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,116. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

