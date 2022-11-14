MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

