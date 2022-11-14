Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
MCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,362. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.