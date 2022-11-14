Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

MCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,362. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 773,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

