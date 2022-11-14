Magic Internet Money Trading Up 0.6% This Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $884,963.52 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

