Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 77,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,707 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $62.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

