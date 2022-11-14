Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $269.15 million and approximately $111,345.74 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,779.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00247306 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003871 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

