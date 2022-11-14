Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $41.34.
Mannatech Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $417,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.