Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $417,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

