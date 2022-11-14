Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOZ. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.39.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

