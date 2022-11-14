Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

