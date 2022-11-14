Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 298 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of JD opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

