Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $24,252,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Middleby by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.39 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

