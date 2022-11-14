Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

