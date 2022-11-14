Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,810,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,987,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $190,171,000 after purchasing an additional 328,200 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

