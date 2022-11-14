Mark Landau Purchases 76,000 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Mark Landau acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,680.00 ($119,922.08).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

