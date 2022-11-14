Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $10.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MQ. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.53 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
