Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.17. 4,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

