Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $14,581,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 25.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 41.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 475,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 139,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MAS opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Masco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

