Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.65. Matterport shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 22,241 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Matterport by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Matterport by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

