McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $376.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
McKesson Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of MCK opened at $356.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 68.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 97.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.