McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $376.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Shares of MCK opened at $356.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 68.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 97.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

