Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $270,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. 7,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.