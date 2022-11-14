MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

MedTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

