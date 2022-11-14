Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

